Armaan Malik Meets Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen, Says 'Truly Emotional Evening for Me'

Indian music composer-singer Armaan Malik has the perfect reason to be beyond happy today. He just met international musical sensation Ed Sheeran and even got the opportunity to share the stage with him. The duo met in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Ed Sheeran was for his concert. After the concert, Armaan posted a photo of his ‘perfect’ moment with Ed. Given the enormous fan bases of both music icons, the photo took social media by storm.

In the caption space, Armaan wrote, “Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with Ed Sheeran to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you, Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night”. Take a look at the photo.

One of the first people to drop a comment on the post was Aashna Shroff, who is dating Armaan. She put numerous emojis underneath the photo.

Although the two music sensations met for the first time, they have collaborated earlier. Following the release of his album 2Step in April, Ed Sheeran was seen collaborating with musicians from other nations to create various renditions of the song. Armaan Malik was his partner for the Indian remake. The song was made available on all music streaming services on June 7.

Talking to Firstpost, Armaan had called it a proud moment as an Indian artist to be able to collaborate with Ed Sheeran. “The collaboration was a surprise for me, and I am glad at how beautifully the project shaped up. I could not wait to start when this amazing project came my way,” he had said.

