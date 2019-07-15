Armaan Malik Meets The Lion King Director Jon Favreau, Says It's Great to Get His Perspective
Armaan Malik met with 'The Lion King' director Jon Favreau in Los Angeles. See pic here.
Walt Disney's highly anticipated live-action remake of The Lion King is all set to hit the screens on July 19 worldwide. In the lead up to the release, singer-music composer Armaan Malik caught up with Jon Favreau, director of the film, and shared his views about this latest rendition of the Hollywood classic children's tale.
Malik met with Favreau in Los Angeles and posted a picture on Instagram mentioning, "Had an amazing conversation with the one and only @JonFavreau! He has reimagined #TheLionKing so beautifully and yet retained that universal emotion that connects all of us to this iconic film. It was also great to get his perspective on the legendary soundtrack among other things. Day well spent! 🙏🏻❤️ @disneyfilmsindia @disneyindia @lionking."
In the image, Favreau was seen posing in a semi-formal attire, with blazer over a grey shirt where as Armaan Malik opted for a completely casual and easy look with off-white T-shirt and striped lower.
Early reviews of The Lion King have pegged it as a visually stunning venture, supplemented with a thumping background score and spot-on voice acting by Beyonce, who voices Nala, Donald Glover, who plays the lead as Simba, and their co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and Billy Eichner (Timon).
