Armaan Malik on His Europe Music Awards Nomination for 'Control'

In March 2020, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik released his first international single Control. The track has now been nominated for Europe Music Awards (EMAs) 2020 under 'Best India Act' along with Divine, Kaam Bhaari, Prabh Deep, Siri and Sez On The Beat.

Armaan talked about the nomination. "I am thrilled to know that my first international single ‘Control’ has earned this nomination! The amount of love and appreciation I have received these past few months has made me feel very confident about this new journey. It really came as a pleasant surprise. My phone was bombarded with messages from everyone I know congratulating me on the nomination.

"I want to thank my Armaanians for always having my back. This year has been unique and rewarding in so many ways. I am really blessed and grateful to have had all these amazing opportunities to express my creativity during such trying times. It’s one thing to receive recognition on a national level and a completely different thing to receive the same on an international stage. I am super stoked and look forward to the results," he shared.

Armaan's song landed him on a billboard in the iconic Times Square. He said, "The fact that I am the first Indian origin singer-songwriter to appear on that billboard is something that still hasn’t sunk in."

Armaan said that his transition to English music had always been something he wanted to do. "It has been a lifelong dream for me to sing and write English music because it is inside of me, it’s my DNA. This has always been my trajectory. Control has been produced by veteran producer Wayne Wilkins who has worked with artists like Beyonce and Natasha Bedingfield. There’s actually a cool story to share from the session; Wayne in fact handed me the bass guitar and just said – ‘go wild on it!’ I have been playing the guitar for a very long time but I had never played the bass before, this is my first time playing the bass on my own song," he explained.

"For my very first track, I wanted to make sure that my home audience doesn’t feel too alienated with my new musical direction. So when you hear ‘Control,’ it’s not only an out and out English pop track, but it also has this Indian vocal inflection infused in the post-chorus. And, since I’m known for a lot of ballads, I wanted to break away from that and present an uptempo, pop sound to my listeners," he said.

Armaan is also a successful playback singer in Bollywood. However, there is a clear tonal difference in the songs he sings for film to his independent singles. Armaan said, "I genuinely feel at home! I’ve always craved this kind of creative freedom where I can make music that naturally flows from me. When it comes to playback singing for movies, you have to keep in mind the script, the actor and the music director, etc, but here I am in charge of the narrative."

The Europe Music Awards will be held on November 9, 2020 and will air on Voot Select and Vh1 India.