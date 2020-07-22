Armaan Malik Recalls Singing for 'MS Dhoni': Sushant Told Me 'You've Sung Biggest Songs of My Life'

Besides his incredible voice, singer Armaan Malik's warm affection for his fanbase has kept him an immensely popular presence on social media. His recent heartfelt gesture of postponing the release of his song Zara Thehro as a mark of respect for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts.

The song, which has been getting rave responses from fans, was originally scheduled to release on July 6, on the same day as that Dil Bechara's trailer. But Armaan decided to reschedule the release of the single to give the day entirely to the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's final film.

"I think the whole country felt it (Sushant's demise) as a personal loss," Armaan told us.

The singer, who became a household name with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story's album, said that the biopic will always hold a special place in his heart as it gave him the opportunity to be Sushant's voice.

"For me as a singer, Dhoni was such a huge film. Because very rarely does one singer get to sing almost all the songs in the movie. It used to happen back in the day when a Kishore Kumar would be the voice of Rajesh Khanna throughout the movie. Even though one of the songs in MS Dhoni film was sung by Arijit Singh, the majority of songs-- be it Jab Tak, Besabriyaan, or Kaun Tujhe-- were sung by me. It somewhere felt like I was the voice of Sushant for MS Dhoni. In fact, Besabriyaan is the song that I began my concert with. It's a track that instills confidence in me and gives me the drive to follow my dreams," Armaan said.

Armaan, however, said that now performing those songs live would never be the same for him.

"Today when I try to sing those songs, I just can't bring myself to sing them normally. I sing halfway and kind of just end the song or I'm forgetting the lyrics. It's just not the same anymore. I wish that probably during the process of the film, I could have met Sushant somewhere. When people work on projects, singers don't always meet the actors. Actors are always busy in their world doing workshops, dance rehearsals, and preparing for the role. And, we are busy cooking up the song and making sure that we deliver the song on time so that the actors and the crew can shoot on time wherever they are. We hardly get to meet except for the movie premiere or if there's any success party.

"Throughout the process of being part of the MS Dhoni movie, I wish we'd have hung out in the studio. I met him a few times on different occasions but we all know how we are at these social parties, we hardly go beyond His and Hellos. Because you don't get time to sit and have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone. My dad would tell me that back in the days, the actors, music composers, and the singers used to jam together in the studio and that's how the songs used to come to life. So for me, I wish I would have spent some of that time with Sushant in the studio."

Armaan then sweetly recalled the moment Sushant gave him the biggest compliment for singing MS Dhoni: The Untold Story tracks.

"I did get to meet him on The Voice, where I was co-judging when he'd come to promote Sonchiriya with Bhumi (Pednekar). When I saw him, my face just lit up because I'd never seen him after singing for the MS Dhoni movie. I even told him, 'I feel like I'm meeting my long lost brother.' And, he whispered into my ears, 'You've probably sung the biggest songs of my life. It's my identity.' So when it was announced that his trailer was releasing on the 6th of July, I felt like that day should be a day to celebrate him and remember the amazing actor and the person that he was."