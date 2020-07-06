Armaan Malik, T-Series Postpone Zara Thehro Release For Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer

Singer Armaan Malik and T-Series have postponed the release of their new song Zara Thehro for Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer.

The song was scheduled to release on July 6, on the same day as that Dil Bechara's trailer. But Armaan and T-Series decided to push the release date of the song to July 8 as a mark of respect for the late Bollywood star.

"I just learned that the trailer of Dil Bechara also releases on July 6, and as a mark of utmost respect for Sushant Singh Rajput, we as a team have collectively decided to postpone the release of our upcoming single 'Zara thehro' to July 8. Thank you for your patience," Armann tweeted on Sunday.

The young singer also wrote: "Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM."

Watching Sushant on and off screen always made me smile. His loss continues to feel personal. Tomorrow, when we watch the trailer of #DilBechara, let us celebrate his boundless talent, his enthusiasm and more importantly HIM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tEo4dVMSVQ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 5, 2020

"#SushantSinghRajput, you will forever remain in our hearts. We are here to announce that #ZaraThehro will now release on 8th July," read a tweet on T-Series' official handle.

Dil Bechara is Sushant's final film. It is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.