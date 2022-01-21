Armaan Malik's New Song, You, Rocks Moj App With 2.2 Billion Views

Singer-lyricist Armaan Malik is widely known as the Prince of Romance. The trendsetter is currently receiving a lot of love and appreciation for his newly released English song, You. Ensuring that his fans find something new with every song, the music sensation has also launched the song on the short video app, Moj.

The Indian video-sharing app has a huge number of users across the country. In just 5 days of the launch, the song has been played more than 2.2 billion times on the app, thus the song has topped the charts and is trending on the digital medium.

Speaking about his music video Armaan said, “I really enjoy interacting with fans and I love how short video apps like Moj give more opportunities for this! For my new song You, we have tried our best to connect with the lyrics of the song. The song portrays the warm fuzzy feeling of finding your person, the one you’re willing to take that leap with. The one you love and the one who lives in your heart."

“It is heartwarming to see people’s reaction to the hashtag Think About You. The way I get close to my fans and their feelings are really special to me,” he added.

Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations at ShareChat, said, “We are constantly exploring new avenues to build and strengthen a creative force at the national level. The growing popularity of short video content is going along with the growth of innovative collaborations. Armaan’s You (#ThinkAboutYou) is a creative miracle and we are very happy to be a part of this song’s journey.”

Short video apps have been in the news recently, and Moj has set a benchmark in the industry. Not only are they giving wings to digital enthusiasts, but they are also finding innovative ways to inspire them – be it with exciting challenges or getting fans up to date with the lives of their favourite celebrities.

