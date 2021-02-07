Armie Hammer Dropped By Agency After Allegations of Abuse, Explicit Social Media Post

American actor Armie Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, Deadline confirmed on Friday.

As per the outlet, this is the latest fallout from the actor's controversial social media posts that were leaked online. The news comes after Hammer exited roles in a pair of projects. He was set to co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate's film Shotgun Wedding, but the studio said he asked to step aside amid the controversy, in which direct messages reportedly from Hammer and detailing disturbing sexual fantasies were leaked by anonymous social media account.

He also dropped out of the upcoming series, The Offer, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the Hollywood classic The Godfather. Hammer was set to play Albert S. Ruddy, who produced The Godfather, in the limited series about the making of the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola classic.

The row started when several women on Instagram claimed to have been in sexual relationships with Hammer in the past, and revealed disturbing allegations about his conduct. Several alleged messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account, House of Effie, according to various publications. The messages, which have not been verified yet, are alleged to be from the actor and claim to depict his sexual fantasies including rape and cannibalism. At one point, the actor appears to write to a woman that he is "100% a cannibal" and expressed his desire to "drink your blood". His ex-girlfriends Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich also accused the actor of abuse.

Recently, Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers addressed the claims surrounding him in an Instagram post where she extended her support to victims of assault and abuse. Chambers, who split from Hammer in July last year after 10 years of marriage, said she has been trying to process everything that has transpired in the last few weeks.

“I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” she wrote.

“My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward,” she further said. Chambers, 38, and Hammer, 34, share two children. She said she would not be commenting on the issue further.