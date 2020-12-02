Armie Hammer To Star In Paramount Plus' Series About 'The Godfather'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Armier Hammer will play the lead role in Paramount Plus’ upcoming series, focussing on the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s cult classic “The Godfather”. Titled “The Offer”, the limited series will Hammer play the role of producer Al Ruddy, who backed the 1972 movie, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

According to Variety, the show will centre around Ruddy’s experience on the set of the iconic mob drama. Ruddy is also set to serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode limited series, which is being written by Michael Tolkin.

Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief will serve as executive producer, alongside Tolkin and Ruddy. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

“The Godfather” is widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century. At the 1973 Academy Awards, the movie hadwon three Oscars best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Brando. It was followed by two sequels — “The Godfather Part II” (1974) and “The Godfather Part III” (1990).

Hammer, known for movies such as “The Social Network”, “Call Me and “On the Basis of Sex”, will next feature in Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile”.