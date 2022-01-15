Army Day 2022: Border to Shershaah, Here are Bollywood Films on Real Life Heroes

Army Day 2022: Bollywood has made several films based on the Indian Army. From the bravery of the soldiers to their sacrifice, the Hindi film industry has tried to portray the courage and struggles of the Indian Army on the 70 mm screen. On Army Day 2022, let us take a look at some of the films which have been made or are being made on the lives of the Indian Army bravehearts:

Border

The multi-starrer film directed by JP Dutta revolved around the stories of individual Army officers and soldiers. Many of the film scenes are said to be inspired by true events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Made in the year 1997, the film remains popular to this date. It won three national awards along with many Filmfare Awards.

LoC: Kargil

The 2003 movie was based on Operation Vijay 1999 and Battle of Tololing. It was also directed by JP Dutta and like Border, had a massive star cast. However, it received mixed response both by the critics and audience at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

The 2019 Vicky Kaushal starrer film is based on the surgical strike against Pakistan after the 2016 Uri attack. It has been estimated that the film made around Rs 342 crore at the box office, which makes it one of the highest grossing films of all times.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

In this upcomingMeghna Gulzar film, Vicky will be playing the titular role. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. The film is based on his life.

Shershaah

Based on the life of Army Captain Vikram Batra, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Captain Vikram was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously after he sacrificed his life in the 1999 Kargil War while trying to save a soldier. The film was produced by Karan Johar.

