Army of the Dead Leaves Nothing for Imagination, Fans Spot Ranbir Kapoor In Alia Bhatt's Live

You don’t expect anything bland from Zack Snyder. At least, not after Justice League: The Snyder Cut. He is quirky, very stylised and makes sly comments on relevant issues. So, it comes as a jolt when he decides to follow the done to death template of a zombie apocalypse in Army of the Dead. What happened to the rebellious filmmaker of the Dawn of the Dead and 300!

His techniques look old and storytelling stale in Army of the Dead. In fact, it’s the same zombie story that we see in every second such film. As usual, he won’t compromise on the length of the movie and thus it ends up as a nearly 150-minute long excruciating saga that goes nowhere.

Read: Army of the Dead Movie Review: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Film Leaves Nothing for Imagination

Alia Bhatt may try to keep her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor low-key on her Instagram page, but fans always manage to find little moments where the two are seen together. In a recent post, shared by the couple’s fan page, Alia is seen interacting on a live session.

However, it is not what Alia is saying but what the fans spotted in the background that is making the news. According to some fans, the reflection that appears for a brief moment on the glass door behind Alia is that of Ranbir. Alia and Ranbir were living together during the lockdown last year.

Read: Eagle-eyed Fans Spot Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt’s Live Session, Watch Viral Video

The monsoon season has an intense relationship with Hindi films. Rains symbolise love, passion and even destruction. It can also add to the drama of the story.

Let’s take a look at some excellent Bollywood films which use the season as an important part of the story.

Read: 6 Bollywood Films That Celebrate the Spirit of Monsoon

After a challenging fight with Covid-19 and weeks of quarantining at home, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is now on a steady road to recovery and is wanting nothing more than to meet and be with her husband Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Taking to her social media account, Rubina uploaded a photo of them both in happier times whilst expressing her dismay of not being in his arms for a month and how much she misses that. While Rubina is away with family in her hometown, Abhinav is currently shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Capetown.

Read: Rubina Dilaik Says She is ‘Craving’ Warm Hugs from Husband Abhinav Shukla

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, turns 61 today. One of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Mohanlal has been often described as ‘The Complete Actor’. Having acted in over 340 films in a career spanning over 40 years, the very versatile actor is much loved and respected by fans and peers alike.

With a massive fan following, Mohanlal is lovingly called ‘Lalettan’. There are many interesting facts about this superstar that are probably not known to the public. Today on the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Read: On Mohanlal’s Birthday, 9 Lesser-known Facts About the Legendary Actor

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here