Army of the Dead Movie Review: Zack Snyder’s Zombie Film Leaves Nothing for Imagination

Army of the Dead

Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell

Director: Zack Snyder

You don’t expect anything bland from Zack Snyder. At least, not after Justice League: The Snyder Cut. He is quirky, very stylised and makes sly comments on relevant issues. So, it comes as a jolt when he decides to follow the done to death template of a zombie apocalypse in Army of the Dead. What happened to the rebellious filmmaker of the Dawn of the Dead and 300!

His techniques look old and storytelling stale in Army of the Dead. In fact, it’s the same zombie story that we see in every second such film. As usual, he won’t compromise on the length of the movie and thus it ends up as a nearly 150-minute long excruciating saga that goes nowhere.

The opening sees a military convoy bringing a high security shipment into Las Vegas, there are four heavily armoured vehicles coming from one side and an insanely happy person driving with his raunchy girlfriend from the other side. You always know what’s going to happen, but because it was a Snyder film, I thought there must be something innovative about it. Not only was I wrong, but I was also in for a never-ending showreel of Dave Bautista holding machineguns at 500 different angles, and a zombie king growling every 30 seconds.

As an Indian, my only solace was watching Huma Qureshi making her presence felt amid the mayhem and really average narrative. She plays Geeta who gets her American accent right (well, this is how I felt) and does whatever she has been asked to do. No complaints there.

Most of the one-liners fall flat and jokes don’t land. Actually it’s a zombie-heist hybrid where we are totally robbed of the fun. These zombies can totally bore us to death. Army of the Dead is a weak Zack Snyder film which has dullness written all over it.

Rating: 1.5/5

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here