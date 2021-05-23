Army Officer Writes to Sonu Sood Seeking Equipment for Covid Facility at Military Station

A letter written by the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion stationed in Jaisalmer to Bollywood star Sonu Sood, requesting for help in procuring equipment for a Covid-19 facility, has gone viral on social media resulting in senior brass of the Army frowning at the act. In a letter dated May 13, the CO of the battalion apprised the movie star, who has been at the forefront of helping people in the Covid pandemic, that the Army was setting up a 200-bed Covid care centre facility at the Jaisalmer military station, reported a website.

As per the website, a senior officer in Army HQs New Delhi confirmed that the letter was written to Sonu Sood but added that it appeared to have been written in “over enthusiasm”.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients as India battles the second wave of the pandemic. He also regularly communicates with netizens reaching out to him on Twitter and other platforms seeking oxygen and other necessities.

