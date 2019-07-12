Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts Donald Trump Over His Bizarre Claim That He 'Died'

Trump has been at loggerheads with the former professional bodybuilder since 2016, when Schwarzenegger, a Republican, announced in 2016 that he would not be casting his vote for Trump.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts Donald Trump Over His Bizarre Claim That He 'Died'
Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Donald Trump/ Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...

US President Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ongoing feud is no secret and the two are often seen getting into a war of words on Twitter.

After battling it out on the social media platform and across the airwaves, the war of words between the current host of Celebrity Apprentice and the former one continued when Trump, 73, declared Schwarzenegger dead during his speech at a social media summit at the White House on Thursday.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger... You know what? He died... I was there,” Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker quoted Trump’s remarks on Twitter.

“The president was talking about Apprentice ratings when he quipped that Schwarzenegger ‘died.’ Real life and death stuff,” Walker said in another tweet.

Soon after spotting the tweet, Schwarzenegger, 71, responded to Trump with his own jab. He wrote: “I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns, @realDonaldTrump?”

For the uninitiated, Schwarzenegger took over as host of The Celebrity Apprentice after Trump was fired from the NBC in 2015 after making derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants.

Trump has been at loggerheads with the former professional bodybuilder since 2016, when Schwarzenegger, a Republican, announced in 2016 that he would not be casting his vote for Trump.

"For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for President," he had said in his statement posted to his social media accounts at the time.

Meanwhile, Trump's social media summit is being heavily criticised as the President failed to invite representatives from tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram