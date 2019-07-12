Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts Donald Trump Over His Bizarre Claim That He 'Died'

US President Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ongoing feud is no secret and the two are often seen getting into a war of words on Twitter.

After battling it out on the social media platform and across the airwaves, the war of words between the current host of Celebrity Apprentice and the former one continued when Trump, 73, declared Schwarzenegger dead during his speech at a social media summit at the White House on Thursday.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger... You know what? He died... I was there,” Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker quoted Trump’s remarks on Twitter.

“The president was talking about Apprentice ratings when he quipped that Schwarzenegger ‘died.’ Real life and death stuff,” Walker said in another tweet.

Soon after spotting the tweet, Schwarzenegger, 71, responded to Trump with his own jab. He wrote: “I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns, @realDonaldTrump?”

For the uninitiated, Schwarzenegger took over as host of The Celebrity Apprentice after Trump was fired from the NBC in 2015 after making derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants.

Trump has been at loggerheads with the former professional bodybuilder since 2016, when Schwarzenegger, a Republican, announced in 2016 that he would not be casting his vote for Trump.

"For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for President," he had said in his statement posted to his social media accounts at the time.

As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/biRvY8S3aZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 8, 2016

Meanwhile, Trump's social media summit is being heavily criticised as the President failed to invite representatives from tech giants such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

