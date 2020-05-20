Arnold Schwarzenegger is Excited About Daughter Katherine's Pregnancy

Arnold Schwarzenegger is excited about his daughter, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, expecting her first child with actor Chris Pratt, saying he is looking forward to becoming a grandparent.

The news of Katherine's pregnancy broke last month. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after dating for over a year.

The Terminator star revealed that the baby is due "sometime this summer" during Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"That is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby... And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun," he said.

Schwarzenegger, 72, said his future grandchild comes with an impressive lineage. His former wife, journalist Maria Shriver, is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist and a member of the Kennedy family.

"I think this is kind of a unique experience. But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part — you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt," he said.

"I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here," he added.

However, the Austrian-born American actor wished the baby doesn't inherit his accent. "Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. That's what we don't want," he joked.