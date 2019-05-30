Take the pledge to vote

Arnold Schwarzenegger Lending Voice to Stan Lee's Final Project 'Superhero Kindergarten'

Arnold Schwarzenegger said it was an "honour and privilege" to work on the new series and help carry on Stan Lee's creative legacy.

IANS

Updated:May 30, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger Lending Voice to Stan Lee's Final Project 'Superhero Kindergarten'
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger will star as Captain Courage in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, a new animated series aimed at pre-schoolers.

Produced by Genius Brands International, POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions, the show is set to be one of the final projects the Marvel Comics icon worked on before he died in last November at the age of 95, reported deadline.com.

Schwarzenegger said it was an "honour and privilege" to work on this new series and "help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world.

"Not only does Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise and nutrition," he added.

Lee's concept for the show was partly inspired by Schwarzenegger's success in Kindergarten Cop, the 1990 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman.

Genius Brands Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, one of the show's executive producers, said Lee's animated image will appear in every episode of the show.

"Just as his millions of fans look forward to seeing him appear in each Marvel film, they will look forward to his presence in each episode of this cartoon," Heyward added.

During a career that spanned eight decades, Lee co-created hundreds of characters including signature Marvel Comics properties like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Thor, Nick Fury, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange.

In 2011, Lee and Schwarzenegger announced a collaboration on another animated project, an action series called The Governator, but the concept never reached market.

