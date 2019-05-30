English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arnold Schwarzenegger Lending Voice to Stan Lee's Final Project 'Superhero Kindergarten'
Arnold Schwarzenegger said it was an "honour and privilege" to work on the new series and help carry on Stan Lee's creative legacy.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger will star as Captain Courage in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, a new animated series aimed at pre-schoolers.
Produced by Genius Brands International, POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions, the show is set to be one of the final projects the Marvel Comics icon worked on before he died in last November at the age of 95, reported deadline.com.
Schwarzenegger said it was an "honour and privilege" to work on this new series and "help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world.
"Not only does Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise and nutrition," he added.
Lee's concept for the show was partly inspired by Schwarzenegger's success in Kindergarten Cop, the 1990 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman.
Genius Brands Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, one of the show's executive producers, said Lee's animated image will appear in every episode of the show.
"Just as his millions of fans look forward to seeing him appear in each Marvel film, they will look forward to his presence in each episode of this cartoon," Heyward added.
During a career that spanned eight decades, Lee co-created hundreds of characters including signature Marvel Comics properties like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Thor, Nick Fury, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange.
In 2011, Lee and Schwarzenegger announced a collaboration on another animated project, an action series called The Governator, but the concept never reached market.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Produced by Genius Brands International, POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions, the show is set to be one of the final projects the Marvel Comics icon worked on before he died in last November at the age of 95, reported deadline.com.
Schwarzenegger said it was an "honour and privilege" to work on this new series and "help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world.
"Not only does Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise and nutrition," he added.
Lee's concept for the show was partly inspired by Schwarzenegger's success in Kindergarten Cop, the 1990 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman.
Genius Brands Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, one of the show's executive producers, said Lee's animated image will appear in every episode of the show.
"Just as his millions of fans look forward to seeing him appear in each Marvel film, they will look forward to his presence in each episode of this cartoon," Heyward added.
During a career that spanned eight decades, Lee co-created hundreds of characters including signature Marvel Comics properties like the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Thor, Nick Fury, Ant-Man and Doctor Strange.
In 2011, Lee and Schwarzenegger announced a collaboration on another animated project, an action series called The Governator, but the concept never reached market.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Godzilla Movie Review: He will Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results