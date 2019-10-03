Take the pledge to vote

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Being a Part of Transformers Franchise: Major Breakthrough for Filmmaking and Me

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be playing the iconic role of the cyborg assassin T-800 in Terminator: Dark Fate. Linda Hamilton, who played Sarah Connor in the original movie will also be making a comeback.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Legendary actor, professional bodybuilder and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger made thousands of fans ecstatic with the news that he and Linda Hamilton were to return as the iconic characters T-800 and Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate. The actor rose to fame as the deadly cyborg assassin in the 1984 film The Terminator, directed by James Cameron. Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate will take place 27 years after the incidents of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The franchise also consisted of many sequels to the original film, including Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys.

The actor talked about the effects the character and the films had on him in an interview with Pinkvilla. "I had done Conan the Barbarian (1982), but that was about showing the body and the muscles. I wanted to get out of that and The Terminator was really the first movie that was all about the face, the eyes and acting. It was a small movie but brilliantly written, designed and directed. It was a major breakthrough for filmmaking and for me," Schwarzenegger shared.

The Terminator is the only character in the world that is included in both the American Film Institute's list of Top 50 villains (at No. 22) and Top 50 Heroes (at No. 48). Speaking about this, the actor said, "The idea always was to be the villain but make everyone walk out and say, 'That’s really cool! Can you imagine if you had that kind of a power?’ People find him inspirational in some ways as well as entertaining."

Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison, Terminator: Dark Fate will release in India on November 1, 2019.

