Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger Refutes 'Fake News' About India Trip in November

Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outlets have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional body builder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arnold Schwarzenegger Refutes 'Fake News' About India Trip in November
Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outlets have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional body builder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has refuted rumors that he will be in India in the month of November, and termed such reports as "fake news".

Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outlets have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional body builder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

"I am not coming to India this year. It's a fake news. I don't have time right now. I always love to come to India. Whenever I get the time, I will pay a visit for sure," Arnold said, while interacting with IANS and other media personnel's here.

Arnold was in India in 2014. He had attended the audio launch of Tamil blockbuster I in Chennai back then.

Recalling his last trip to India, he shared that he is fond of "Indian food".

The 72-year-old is all set to return on the big screen in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, sixth installment in the sci-fi action thriller franchise. He reunites with filmmaker James Cameron and actress Linda Hamilton after 28 years in the film.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release in India on November 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram