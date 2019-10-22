Arnold Schwarzenegger Refutes 'Fake News' About India Trip in November

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has refuted rumors that he will be in India in the month of November, and termed such reports as "fake news".

Over the past couple of weeks, a lot of media outlets have been reporting that Arnold, who is also a former professional body builder, is expected to arrive in India next month to attend a fitness contest in Maharashtra.

"I am not coming to India this year. It's a fake news. I don't have time right now. I always love to come to India. Whenever I get the time, I will pay a visit for sure," Arnold said, while interacting with IANS and other media personnel's here.

Arnold was in India in 2014. He had attended the audio launch of Tamil blockbuster I in Chennai back then.

Recalling his last trip to India, he shared that he is fond of "Indian food".

The 72-year-old is all set to return on the big screen in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, sixth installment in the sci-fi action thriller franchise. He reunites with filmmaker James Cameron and actress Linda Hamilton after 28 years in the film.

Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release in India on November 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.