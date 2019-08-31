Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator: Dark Fate will release in India on November 1. Fox Star India will release Terminator: Dark Fate in India in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by James Cameron, the film brings back Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

"I'm so grateful for the support from the 'Terminator' fans over all these years. Working with Linda and Arnold brings back so many fond memories. Thank you to everyone for sharing your memories today using #JudgmentDay. I can't wait for you to see #TerminatorDarkFate," Cameron tweeted.

A new trailer of Terminator: Dark Fate was launched on April 29 -- the fictional judgment day as in the iconic Terminator 2: Judgment Day the date (August 29, 1997) is when Skynet launched a war against humanity.

Although Terminator: Dark Fate is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since.

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton starred together in the franchise 28 years ago with 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Hamilton was killed off in the third movie -- 2009's Terminator Salvation.

