The Election Commission on Friday decided that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the ‘real Shiv Sena’. The verdict of the poll panel ended the dispute over the Shiv Sena party symbol that began in July last year. The three-member panel of the Election Commission has now assigned the bow and arrow symbol and the party name of Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde faction. The faction headed by Uddhav Thackeray will retain the symbol of flaming torch assigned to it earlier.

While this has come as a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray as well as his supporters, people in Maharashtra have been divided over the decision. Many have come out in support of the decision, while others supporting Uddhav have been left disappointed with it. Recently, Marathi actor Aroh Welankar has expressed his views on the ruling and is in tandem with the decision.

Aaroh has always been known for his outspoken nature. He often expresses his opinion through social media. Now, he has tweeted, praising the ruling of the Election Commission and congratulating Chief Minister Shinde. “Congratulations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Balasaheb will be happy today”, he said in a tweet.

Aroh is known for his films like Funral and Hostel Days. He was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The actor was a wild card entry and was also among the top 5 contestants of the show, before being ousted in a mid-week eviction. Known as one of the strong contenders, his eviction came as a shock to many, including himself. In an interview with ETimes, after his eviction, he had said that contestants who had negative images managed to stay in the house and those who were on the positive side got evicted.

