Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma Blessed with Baby Girl on Salman Khan’s Birthday, Names her Ayat

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan welcomed her second baby a baby girl with husband Aayush Sharma on Friday. The news comes on the occasion of Salman's birthday. Aayush first shared the news with the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital, later, in an Instagram post, he revealed that they have named the baby Ayat Sharma.

"With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support.

"We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all. Lots of Love, Aayush, Arpita & Ahil/ Khan & Sharma Family," read a statement from the family.

As soon as Aayush posted the news on Instagram, Bollywood celebs Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Angad Bedi, Sneha Ullal, Pranutan Bahl and Badshah among others rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

It was earlier reported that Arpita's delivery was due in the coming January, but the couple planned to welcome their second baby through c-section on Salman's birthday.

For the unversed, Arpita got married to Aayush in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014. A year later, the news of Arpita's first pregnancy was revealed by her brother Arbaaz Khan to a daily and on March 30, 2016, the couple welcomed their first bundle of joy, Ahil.

The second pregnancy was confirmed by Aayush in September this year during an interaction with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019, where Arpita accompanied him.

