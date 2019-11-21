Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma to Welcome Their 2nd Baby on Salman Khan’s Birthday?

Salman Khan and sister Arpita Khan share an extremely strong bond. The actor is also close to Ayush and Arpita’s husband Ayush Sharma and their son Ahil. Now, as the proud parents are gearing up to welcome their second child, they might make the day super special for Salman.

As the Kick actor will celebrate his birthday on December 27, his youngest sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, might give him the most valuable gift. According to a Banglore Mirror report, Arpita and husband Aayush are planning to welcome their second baby through c-section on Salman's birthday.

As revealed in an earlier interview to SpotBoyE, Arpita shared that she is due to deliver the coming January. She also said that while they wanted another baby at some point in time, this wasn’t expected. The couple hasn’t decided the baby’s name and wants a healthy baby, irrespective of the gender.

This year, December will be a special month for Salman, as, apart from becoming Mamu again, he will also be bringing back his much loved character Chulbul Pandey with the third instalment of Dabbang. His cop drama Dabangg 3 is set to hit the silver screens on December 20, a week before his birthday. The birthday boy will turn 54 this year, and is expected to celebrate the day at Karjat farmhouse with the family.

