Arpita Khan Clarifies She had Covid in April After Salman Khan Says She has Tested Positive

On Monday evening Salman Khan sent the media into a flutter after mentioning that his sister Arpita Khan had testes positive for Covid-19. He mentioned it during a group interview, while talking about the current pandemic situation, saying that everyone needs to be careful about their health. It led to several reports that Arpita is suffering from coronavirus, after which she posted a clarification that she had contracted the virus in April and has fully recovered now.

“The second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier, we used to hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in our families. My sister Arpita got it. We are trying to keep the kids in the family safe," Salman said during the interaction.

Soon after, Arpita shared on Instagram that she had tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021. “However, I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since," she said, adding “Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive."

Arpita is married to actor Aayush Sharma and the couple has two kids together - son Ahil and daughter Aayat.

