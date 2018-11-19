Arpita Khan Posts a Heartfelt Message for Husband Aayush Sharma on Wedding Anniversary

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is currently in Maldives celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband Aayush Sharma and two-year-old son Ahil.Arpita took to Instagram on Sunday to mark four years of togetherness with Aayush. She shared a photo of them smiling at the camera and wrote, “A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together, it’s when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their difference. Not only are you my husband & Ahils Pappi, your my best friend to. Through Thick & Thin, Happiness & Sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very very much @aaysharma Happy Anniversary 😘.”Aayush too has been posting stories on Instagram of their time at the beach haven.Aayush and Arpita got married at Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014.On the professional front, Aayush made his Bollywood debut last month with Salman Khan’s LoveYatri. Directed by first-time filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala, it tanked at the box office without a trace.Talking about being launched by his brother-in-law Salman, he had earlier told PTI, “A lot of directors and producers were scared of working with me. Everybody used to tell me 'We would love to launch you but if we go wrong then our relationship with Salman will be spoiled, so we can't do it'.""I was like see me for who I am? There were people who offered me films but I was not too sure about them. My biggest struggle is to find a name for myself and create an identity of my own,” he added.