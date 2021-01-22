Arpita Khan Shares Adorable Video of Salman Khan Dancing with Baby Ayat in His Arms

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has shared a video of the actor spending time with her daughter Ayat. The actor is seen sporting the turbaned look from the upcoming film Antim, dancing with the baby girl in his arms, against the picturesque backdrop of a hilly location.

Salman also seems to be singing to the little girl, but that has been muted to add the song Aashiyana by KK Menon to the video. Take a look:

Antim: The Final Truth, stars Salman with Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma for the first time. The actor had shared the first look teaser of the film where he and Aayush can be seen in a very intense fight scene.

Salman recently shared a picture with his long-time bodyguard Shera from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth. Both he and Shera could be seen sporting a turban, as Salman plays a Sikh police officer in the film. Antim is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman under the banner Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release in 2021.

Arpita and Aayush got married in November 2014. They welcomed their first child Ahil on March 30, 2016. Their second child, baby Ayat, was born on Salman Khan's birthday, December 27, in 2019.