Arpita Khan Shares Black and White Pics of Salim Khan with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Arpita Khan Sharma has shared some old pictures of her father Salim Khan with brother Salman Khan and actor Amitabh Bachchan. Going down the memory lane, Arpita posted the snaps that were taken from a photo album.

Actor, producer and screenwriter Salim Khan has a very old relationship with Big B. His contribution is huge in shaping the 'Angry Young Man' image of Bachchan that in etched in Indian cinema's history. They have worked together in some of the biggest movies like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Don.

Arpita posted two different photographs on Instagram. The black and white pictures feature Salim with his oldest son Salman and in the other one, he is posing with Amitabh. The pictures were taken a long time back but the father-son duo look dapper in their shirt and coat style. In the picture with senior Bachchan, both can be seen wearing white shirts and sharing a laugh.

In the caption, Arpita wrote, "Handsome daddy ! Memories !" and tagged Salman in the post.

Arpita, the youngest of the Khan siblings, also recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with actor Aayush Sharma. While the two of them regularly shower each other with love on social media, Arpita made sure that Aayush felt special with her anniversary post. She shared several pictures from different times of their lives to celebrate the day.

This was also the first time that the two spent their anniversary separately but Arpita wrote that she was happy for her husband as he was busy doing what he loved. Calling him her "best friend", Arpita said she was glad that they had decided to "gamble their lives to each other" six years ago.