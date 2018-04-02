Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma celebrated her son Ahil's birthday in Abu Dhabi with close friends including Salman-starrer Race's team Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol. While several photographs and videos are now doing the rounds of social media, a particular video has caught the fancy of many. In the video that is now going viral on social media, Arpita and Jacqueline can be seen dancing to Salman's 'iconic' track Jumme Ki Raat from Kick wherein Arpita is recreating Salman's infamous step.In another video, Salman and Bobby are seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's popular track 'Do You Know'.Arpita had also taken to Instagram to wish his son on his second birthday and shower her choicest blessings on him. In an elaborate post, Arpita had written, "Dearest Ahil, here’s wishing you a very happy birthday & many many more to come. I can’t thank you enough for coming into my life two years back & filling it with so much joy,love & security. You are my world & everything I could have ever asked for. You are the best son & I hope I can always be the best mother. I love you very very much."In another post, Arpita had thanked her husband Ayush Sharma, who is all set to make a debut in SKF's Loveratri. "My two babies having a blast! This day wouldn’t have been possible without you @aaysharma #AhilTurnstwo," she wrote alongside a photograph of the father-son duo.On the professional front, Salman Khan just surprised fans by sharing a series of fresh posters from his upcoming star-studded film Race 3.