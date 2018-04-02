Arpita Khan Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat Moment at Ahil's Birthday Party
When Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma pulled off a classic Salman Khan on her son Ahil's second birthday.
Jacqueline Fernandez on Jumme Ki Raat
In another video, Salman and Bobby are seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's popular track 'Do You Know'.
Salman Khan celebrating his Nephew Ahil Sharma's 2nd Birthday in Abu Dhabi 😍 ❤️ #Race3 Team..#SalmanKhan #BobbyDeol #JacquelineFernandez Dance Party
Arpita had also taken to Instagram to wish his son on his second birthday and shower her choicest blessings on him. In an elaborate post, Arpita had written, "Dearest Ahil, here’s wishing you a very happy birthday & many many more to come. I can’t thank you enough for coming into my life two years back & filling it with so much joy,love & security. You are my world & everything I could have ever asked for. You are the best son & I hope I can always be the best mother. I love you very very much."
In another post, Arpita had thanked her husband Ayush Sharma, who is all set to make a debut in SKF's Loveratri. "My two babies having a blast! This day wouldn’t have been possible without you @aaysharma #AhilTurnstwo," she wrote alongside a photograph of the father-son duo.
On the professional front, Salman Khan just surprised fans by sharing a series of fresh posters from his upcoming star-studded film Race 3.
