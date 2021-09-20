Arpita Khan Sharma Shares Photo With Husband Aayush Sharma; Calls Her Love Story 'Fairytale'

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. They initially met at a party in Mumbai in 2013 through mutual friends. Love bloomed, and for Aayush, it was 'love at first sight,' as he has stated in numerous interviews. Since then, the couple has been setting goals for everyone out there. Arpita is a frequent social media user and she can often be seen sharing photos of herself and her family. In a similar vein, Arpita recently posted a beautiful photo of herself and her husband Aayush on Instagram.

Arpita and Aayush appear to be teenagers in love in the beautiful monochrome image. Nobody could take their gaze away from them as they formed a romantic stance for the camera. She posted the picture with the caption, "My favourite fairy tale is my love storey." Aayush immediately commented with Heart eyed emoji. Many B-town celebs such as Manish Malhotra are adoring the image.

On November 18, 2014, the pair married in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. After the birth of their son Ahil in 2016, Arpita and Aayush welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, on 'mamu' Salman's birthday.

Earlier this year, Aayush posted a lovey-dovey photo with Arpita Khan and referred to her as his "main." Here's the image we're referring to:

Arpita recently turned 32 on August 3. Her spouse wished her on social media in the loveliest manner imaginable on her special day. Aayush shared two photos of himself and Arpita from their Maldives holiday, describing her beloved wife as a "wild spirited person" and added, "Happy birthday you mad one."

When it comes to Ayush's work, he began his career with 'Loveyatri' in 2018. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Antim'. The actor is attracting considerable interest for his part in this Salman Khan starrer. Recently, the trailer and songs of this film were unveiled, and have received a lot of positive feedback. In addition to Salman and Aayush, Pragya Jaiswal, a well-known South Indian actress, will appear in this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here