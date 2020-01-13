Take the pledge to vote

Arpita Khan Sharma's Pic with Ahil, Ayat Will Make You Believe 'Love is All We Need'

Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her with Ahil and the newly born Ayat.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Arpita Khan Sharma's Pic with Ahil, Ayat Will Make You Believe 'Love is All We Need'
Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her with Ahil and the newly born Ayat.

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan received a special gift on his birthday, December 27, 2019, when his sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a baby girl. Since that day, there have been celebrations taking place in the Khan family.

Recently, Arpita took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her with Ahil and the newly born Ayat. In the picture, Arpita can be seen sharing a hug with her children. The picture-perfect moment was captured by Arpita’s actor-husband Aayush Sharma.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil, Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need.”

Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil , Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need 😍

56.3k Likes, 218 Comments - Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Instagram: "Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil , Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is..."

A few days back, Arpita had shared a series of pictures with Ahil, Ayat and Aayush. In one of the pictures, she was on the hospital bed with Ayat in her arms. The Loveyatri actor and Ahil stood next to Arpita as the family posed for the camera.

Welcome to our world Ayat.

240.7k Likes, 3,623 Comments - Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Instagram: "Welcome to our world Ayat."

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma will be next featured in Karan Lalit Bhutani’s directorial Kwatha. The film will also star actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

While interacting with media at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, the actor spoke about his character in the film. "I look like an army guy now. I am trying my level best to prepare for the role. Right now, I am training with the Army and I am trying to understand their body language.”

The movie is slated to release this year.

