Arpita Khan Wishes Aayush Sharma on 6th Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Pics

Bollywood celebrity couples, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma are known for their love-filled posts on social media. On the occasion of their sixth wedding anniversary, Arpita took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of hers with husband Aayush. This is the first time that the couple is not together to celebrate the occasion, but Arpita is happy that Aayush is doing what he loves to do.

She expressed her love for Aayush and said that she is glad that they decided to "gamble their lives to each other" six years ago. She calls him her best friend and cherishes the journey that they decided to take.

The eight pictures shares by Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister trace some of the special moments from their relationship. The picture has received love and blessings from celebrities and fans. Actress Genelia D'Souza commented, “Happy Anniversary guys...Loads n loads of love to you.”

Arpita's husband also commented on the post as he said, "Love you baby...happy anniversary"

Model and television personality Mini Mathur also congratulated the couple as she commented, "Happy anniversary dearest arpi and aayush.”

The Loveyatri actor also posted a series of pictures to celebrate his sixth wedding anniversary with Arpita. The actor shared pictures from their wedding, and vacations and expressed his love for his wife. He said that even though they have been married for six years, he feels he knows his wife forever. Aayush described the journey of six years of her insane childish excitement and finding happiness in the smallest of moments.

The post has received over 38k likes as fans wish the couple a happy married life. Actor Tiger Shroff also commented on Aayush's picture and said, "Happy anniv."

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan married actor Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014. The couple are parents to two kids – Ahil and Aayat.