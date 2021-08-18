Arrest Swara Bhasker Trends on Twitter After Actor's Latest Post on Taliban

After the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on the ongoing crisis and voicing their opinions, but some of these thoughts did not seem to sit well with certain sections of people. Swara Bhasker, once again, has enraged the netizens with her Tweet on a social issue, following which they have trended #BoycottSwaraBhasker on Twitter.

She wrote, “We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed.”

Retweeting her own post, she further added, “Let me rephrase! The #Taliban doesn’t deserve our nuance .. notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued. But Taliban does not deserve nuance. Recognise their many many evils and wrongdoings!"

Netizens once again accused her of ‘hurting’ their sentiments, and demanded her arrest. Take a look at their reaction.

This is not the first time the actress has faced trolling and harassment on social media.

