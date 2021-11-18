Arrest Warrant Against Sapna Chaudhary for Cancelling Event, Not Returning Money

A Lucknow court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Big Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly cancelling a programme and not returning money to the ticket holders.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyago issued the warrant against Sapna and has asked the police to execute it by November 22. This is the next date for the hearing in the case.

The court seeks Sapna Chowdhury’s presence in the court in the next hearing as the bench wants to determine the charges on her.

Sapna had earlier moved to the court demanding the FIR be quashed but she was denied.

An FIR against Sapna Chaudhary was registered at the Ashiana police station on October 14, 2018, for allegedly failing to turn up for a dance show on October 13 at the Smriti Upvan in Lucknow.

The complainant had also named programme organisers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Ibad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.

The organisers of the programme then sold the tickets both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300 each. Thousands of people had turned up at the Smriti Upvan to watch dancer Sapna Chaudhary perform. People started creating ruckus after Sapna Chaudhary did not turn up at the event ground till 10 pm in the night.

The visitors of the event also complained that the organisers did not refund the ticket amount.

Recently, the Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary was in the news after reports of her death made rounds on social media. Thousands of Twitter users were sharing photos and dances of Sapna Chaudhary in September claiming her death in a road accident. However, those reports had proven to be false and Sapna had come on record to dismiss the reports of her death.

