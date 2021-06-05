Arrested Actor Pearl V Puri Gets 14 Days' Judicial Custody

A Vasai Court on Saturday sent arrested television actor Pearl V. Puri to 14 days’ judicial custody, officials said. Puri, who was nabbed late on Friday night on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year-old girl two years ago, was produced before the Vasai Sessions Court Judge Aditi Kadam who granted Puri judicial custody for 14 days.

Puri is likely to move an application seeking bail, which will come up for hearing in the court on Monday.

The 31-year-old Naagin 3 actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim’s family had complained that Puri allegedly molested and raped the five-year-old girl around two years ago, when he had come here for shooting.

Meanwhile, several friends and industry colleagues of the actor took to social media on Saturday to express their support for Pearl.

These include producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Anita Hassanandani, Asmita Sood, Nikki Sharma, Roma Bali, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle Dsouza, Shalin Bhanot, Adhvik Mahajan and Sheetal Dabholkar among others.

