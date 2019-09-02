Take the pledge to vote

Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League

While Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's match may have ended in a draw, the Gunners treated their Indian fans by tweeting a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting and dancing for them.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
While Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's match may have ended in a draw, the Gunners treated their Indian fans by tweeting a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting and dancing for them.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur pumped-up football fans as they put forth a nail-biting match at the ongoing English Premier League on Sunday. While the match may have ended in a draw, the Gunners treated their Indian fans by tweeting a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting and dancing for them at the Emirates Stadium.

The video of Ranveer rapping for his favourite team at The North London derby has now gone viral on the Internet and the actor's fans have been sharing it across social media.

The video was first shared on the official Twitter handle of Arsenal, captioned as "@RanveerOfficial is in the house #ARSTOT".

For the occasion, the Gully Boy actor can be seen dressed smartly in a blue and brick red three-piece suit. Take a look:

Ranveer too shared his pictures from the game. While in one of the pictures he is seen standing in the middle of the pitch, in another picture one, he is seen posing from the stand. He captioned the pic as, "Pitchside at the magnificent #EmiratesStadium ♥️⚽️ @premierleague @arsenal (sic)."

On the movies front, currently, Ranveer is busy prepping up for his upcoming film '83, which is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. The actor will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Kabir Khan's film has an ensemble cast which includes-- Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

