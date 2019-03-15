LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me

This is not the first time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sported a superhero mask. He has earlier worn a Batman and a Spiderman mask.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me
Image: Arsenal/Twitter
Loading...
Ever since the superhero film Black Panther released in 2018, it has turned out to be more than just another past time for entertainment. The Oscar-nominated film found its way to the English football field, where a Black Panther mask was sported by Gabonese player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who while playing for the English club Arsenal, ran across the field, wearing it, as he scored a goal in the 72nd minute against Rennes, a French football club. He also did the famed 'Wakanda Forever' gesture.

As Aubameyang netted the ball past the goalkeeper during a pressure quarter-final match in the Europa League, the 29-year-old player ran to the advertising boards and found the Black Panther mask that he'd hidden for the celebratory occasion. Addressing the media post the game, Aubameyang said, "I needed the mask to represent me. In Africa and Gabon we are called the Black Panthers so it represents me - that's it."








On the weekend, in a 2-0 victory over English Rivals Manchester United, Aubameyang had looked for the celebratory mask but failed to find it. After the match he had said, "I had a special celebration planned but I couldn’t find my mask. I asked a member of the staff to put it in the back of the net but when I scored the penalty I couldn’t find it. But no worries. Maybe next time.”

And Aubameyang had his chance sooner than later. This is not the first time though that the striker has sported a superhero mask. He has earlier worn a Batman and a Spiderman mask, on more than one occasion. He had worn a Spiderman mask while playing for Saint-Etienne way back in 2012 and in 2014, after scoring against German club Bayern Munich in a Supercup match.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram