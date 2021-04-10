movies

1-MIN READ

Arshad Warsi Gets the Jab, Says 'Vaccine Lagao Immunity Badhao'

Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media.

Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got vaccinated for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture and wrote, “Vaccine lagao immunity badhao…".

Sharing the shame photograph on Twitter he wrote, “And it is done… more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus…".

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this week, actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have tested positive for the virus.

Arshad will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend. Kriti will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director.

Arshad’s Bachchan Pandey co-star Akshay Kumar is currently hospitalised with Covid-19. Akshay had shared the news with a social media post on Monday. “I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon," Akshay wrote.

first published:April 09, 2021, 18:41 IST