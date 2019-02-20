Arshad Warsi: I Want to be Known as an Actor Who Can Dance, Not as a Dancer Who Can Act

Actor Arshad Warsi, who has worked as a choreographer for stage shows and for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, says dancing for him is a small part of acting and he primarily wants to be known as an actor who can dance.Before entering Bollywood, he worked as a choreographer for stage shows. He also opened a dance school and won an English jazz dancing competition when he was 21.Asked if he would he like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad told IANS, "I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, 'I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act'. So, for me dancing is a small part of acting."The 50-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, says if the opportunity of a dancing film comes knocking at his door, he will take it up. "If I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance," he said.Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, it will release on Friday.