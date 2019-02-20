English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arshad Warsi: I Want to be Known as an Actor Who Can Dance, Not as a Dancer Who Can Act
Before entering Bollywood, Arshad Warsi used to choreograph stage shows and also had a dance school.
Image: Instagram/Arshad Warsi
Loading...
Actor Arshad Warsi, who has worked as a choreographer for stage shows and for the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, says dancing for him is a small part of acting and he primarily wants to be known as an actor who can dance.
Before entering Bollywood, he worked as a choreographer for stage shows. He also opened a dance school and won an English jazz dancing competition when he was 21.
Asked if he would he like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad told IANS, "I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, 'I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act'. So, for me dancing is a small part of acting."
The 50-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, says if the opportunity of a dancing film comes knocking at his door, he will take it up. "If I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance," he said.
Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, it will release on Friday.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Before entering Bollywood, he worked as a choreographer for stage shows. He also opened a dance school and won an English jazz dancing competition when he was 21.
Asked if he would he like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad told IANS, "I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, 'I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act'. So, for me dancing is a small part of acting."
The 50-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal, says if the opportunity of a dancing film comes knocking at his door, he will take it up. "If I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance," he said.
Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, it will release on Friday.
View this post on Instagram
So how many of you can #DanceToChammaChamma from my film #fraudsaiyaan here’s me trying my luck! @elliavrram @saralorenofficial @tips @saurabhshuklafilms @kanishkgangwal @prakashjproductions @ranveersingh @saraalikhan95 @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn @khemster2 @tusshark89 @shreyastalpade27 @parineetichopra @aditiraohydari @iamhumaq @aahutee
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results