English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Arshad Warsi Joins Bhumi Pednekar in the Cast of Durgavati

Arshad Warsi Joins Bhumi Pednekar in the Cast of Durgavati

Actor Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of Bhumi Pednekar-led Durgavati. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Arshad Warsi on Wednesday joined the cast of Bhumi Pednekar-fronted thriller Durgavati.

Arshad took to Twitter to announce that he is boarding the film's cast which also includes Mahie Gill.

"Excited to have joined the stellar cast and crew of #Durgavati today. Looking forward to a thrilling ride," the actor wrote.

Recently the film's star Bhumi talked about being excited to carry the film on her shoulders. "I am shooting for Durgavati in Bhopal. It's a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it's going really well," she told Pune Mirror.

Durgavati is directed Ashok, and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie, which featured "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty.

It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

Produced by T-Series and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, the film went on floors recently

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story