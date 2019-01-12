English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 2 Would Have Made Rs 100 Crore Even with Me and Boman Irani
Arshad Warsi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan.
Image: Instagram/Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi, whose 2013 film Jolly LLB’s success inspired a super-hit sequel in 2017, says the second instalment didn’t need an Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 100 crore. Even he and Boman Irani could have given the film great business.
“I think, let's be honest, if Boman and me were there in Jolly LLB 2, it would've still done a 100 crore. And they would've still made more money because they would not be paying us as much as they paid Akshay (laughs). It was a bad move, actually. Fox (producers) would've made more money with Boman and me,” he told Zoom TV.
Speculations are rife that the third part of the hit franchise will star both Warsi and Kumar. Talking about it, Warsi said, “That's what I heard. That's what I've been told,” adding, “Even Akshay told me this. He had said, ‘Three hum log saath mein karenge’ (We'll do the third part together). So, I said, ‘Ya, sure’”.
On the work front, Warsi is currently promoting his upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan. Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha, it is slated to release on January 18. He will also star in two other big-budget franchise films—in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai 3 alongside and Sanjay Dutt and in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu.
