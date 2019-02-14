English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arshad Warsi on His 23-Year-Long Career: I Haven’t Proved Myself at All, I Can Do a Lot More
Before making his acting debut in 1996, Arshad Warsi worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the 1987 film Kaash.
Image: Instagram/Arshad Warsi
Loading...
He has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades now, but actor Arshad Warsi says that he has much more to offer as he has still not proved himself in Bollywood.
Before making his acting debut, he served as an assistant director to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the 1987 film Kaash. Then in 1996, Arshad made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne. He later featured in several films such as the Munna Bhai franchise, Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Jolly LLB, the Golmaal and the Ishqiya films.
He nevertheless told IANS, "I have not proved myself at all. There is a lot in this box. I think there is a lot more that I can do and I am capable of doing a lot more. Sooner or later, it might happen but every time there's a challenge when I read a script."
On his journey in the industry, he said, "It has been good. When I started before getting into movies I was working really hard and was struggling. Since the time I joined movies, till now my life has got better and better.”
The 50-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti, added that he has absolutely no reason to complain. On being typecast, he said, "When a comic actor does a serious role, they start looking odd.
“The serious films that I have done, nobody said anything. They instead said 'you were good'. In Seher, nobody could believe it was the same guy. I thankfully proved that I have worked everywhere.”
Saying that he tries to play all his characters "very differently", he added, "Problem lies when you do the same thing over and over again in every film."
However, Arshad doesn’t have a wish-list. "I go script by script and film by film. That's how it is. I hope somebody writes something interesting and makes me do that," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Before making his acting debut, he served as an assistant director to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in the 1987 film Kaash. Then in 1996, Arshad made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne. He later featured in several films such as the Munna Bhai franchise, Hulchul, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salaam Namaste, Jolly LLB, the Golmaal and the Ishqiya films.
He nevertheless told IANS, "I have not proved myself at all. There is a lot in this box. I think there is a lot more that I can do and I am capable of doing a lot more. Sooner or later, it might happen but every time there's a challenge when I read a script."
On his journey in the industry, he said, "It has been good. When I started before getting into movies I was working really hard and was struggling. Since the time I joined movies, till now my life has got better and better.”
The 50-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti, added that he has absolutely no reason to complain. On being typecast, he said, "When a comic actor does a serious role, they start looking odd.
“The serious films that I have done, nobody said anything. They instead said 'you were good'. In Seher, nobody could believe it was the same guy. I thankfully proved that I have worked everywhere.”
Saying that he tries to play all his characters "very differently", he added, "Problem lies when you do the same thing over and over again in every film."
However, Arshad doesn’t have a wish-list. "I go script by script and film by film. That's how it is. I hope somebody writes something interesting and makes me do that," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Valentine's Day: 8 Bollywood Songs That'll Make You Say, ‘Single Rehne De’
- Andhra Government Giving Free Smartphones to Members of Women Self-Help Groups
- Madhubala: Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Iconic Actress on 86th Birth Anniversary
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results