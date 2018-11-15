English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arshad Warsi on Meeting Ranveer Singh: I Really Love Him, He is Completely Mad
Arshad Warsi says the atmosphere on Simmba’s set was such that the team could have easily shot the next Golmaal instalment.
Team Golmaal on the sets of Simmba. (Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)
Loading...
The reunion of Golmaal cast with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his next venture Simmba was so much familiar fun that actor Arshad Warsi says the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan looked out of place.
Ranveer recently uploaded a video on Instagram where him and Sara are seen performing with the Golmaal team — Arshad, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, who all are making cameos in the new film.
Arshad says the atmosphere on set was such that the team could have easily shot the next Golmaal instalment.
“It was so much fun. It felt the same, the energy was same. If someone told us the next day you have to shoot for Golmaal 5, we could’ve done that. We are all very familiar with the entire crew so it felt like home. The fun part or the interesting part was interacting with Ranveer,” Arshad told PTI.
The Munna Bhai actor says Ranveer’s energy and dedication to his craft is “insane”. “I really love him, what a guy! He is complete mad and his passion for work is insane. His combination with Rohit will be very nice. They’ll be so good together. Even Sara was really sweet,” he adds.
Arshad says the Golmaal team felt at home when they shot for the scene. “While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place there in their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be good a film, it has some crazy action,” he says.
Arshad will be next seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which features Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta. The actor says it’s extremely important to have the right co-stars and crew as everything can fall flat. “Sunny’s politeness and goodness has stayed with me. He is so calm when it comes to work. It’s right to have the right co-stars, it’s extremely important your cast and crew is nice because you’ll be spending so much time. If you don’t have the right people around you, it’s going to be a tough ride,” he adds.
The film is scheduled to release on November 23.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Ranveer recently uploaded a video on Instagram where him and Sara are seen performing with the Golmaal team — Arshad, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, who all are making cameos in the new film.
Arshad says the atmosphere on set was such that the team could have easily shot the next Golmaal instalment.
“It was so much fun. It felt the same, the energy was same. If someone told us the next day you have to shoot for Golmaal 5, we could’ve done that. We are all very familiar with the entire crew so it felt like home. The fun part or the interesting part was interacting with Ranveer,” Arshad told PTI.
The Munna Bhai actor says Ranveer’s energy and dedication to his craft is “insane”. “I really love him, what a guy! He is complete mad and his passion for work is insane. His combination with Rohit will be very nice. They’ll be so good together. Even Sara was really sweet,” he adds.
Arshad says the Golmaal team felt at home when they shot for the scene. “While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place there in their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. Simmba will be good a film, it has some crazy action,” he says.
Arshad will be next seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which features Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta. The actor says it’s extremely important to have the right co-stars and crew as everything can fall flat. “Sunny’s politeness and goodness has stayed with me. He is so calm when it comes to work. It’s right to have the right co-stars, it’s extremely important your cast and crew is nice because you’ll be spending so much time. If you don’t have the right people around you, it’s going to be a tough ride,” he adds.
The film is scheduled to release on November 23.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...