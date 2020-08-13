Arshad Warsi on Sanjay Dutt's Medical Treatment: He is a Fighter

Sanjay Dutt, 61, has announced a short break from work and is taking time out for some medical treatment. While it is still uncertain what ails the Bollywood actor, it is learnt that Sanjay has been diagnosed with cancer and will go abroad for medical treatment soon.

While some colleagues like Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Adhyayan Suman wished the Panipat actor speedy recovery on social media, his Munna Bhai franchise co-star Arshad Warsi has also reacted to news of his ill health.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Arshad, who plays Munna's (Sanjay) sidekick Circuit in the comedy film series directed by Rajkumar Hirani, said that he as survived difficulties with positivity and this time will be no different.

Arshad said, "I don't know anyone who would have survived (the difficulties) that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too. He is a fighter."

Meanwhile, Sanjay's treatment has put Munnabhai part 3 on the back burner. Maanayata Dutt released a statement on Sanjay's health saying, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."