Arshad Warsi Posts Rocket Balloon Video on Twitter, Says 'Had No Idea Pakistan Launched a Rocket'

India has made tremendous progress in the field of space science in recent times. Though its latest moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with its lander, Vikram, the plan got most of the steps right. However, there were many on Twitter who mocked India's efforts. Some of these handles belong to Pakistan.

Now, taking a jibe at the neighbouring country, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a viral video. In the video, few men can be seen firing up a rocket-shaped balloon painted in red and green. Sharing the video he wrote, "I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket."

Warsi is not the first one to share the video. It has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time.

I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket... pic.twitter.com/9PjiBhK3qO — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 9, 2019

While many lauded the actor for his sense of humour, others wanted him to act responsibly. A user wrote, "Don't show childish behaviour. You know very well that what will happen if you tried anything. So just motivate people for love." while another wrote, "You are a good comdeian don’t make fun of yourself."

Another Twitter user said, "come on Warsi saab, in Pakistan you have nice fan following & millions have watched Munna Bhai, Dhamaal for laughter & enjoyment. You are better than this. you might get 1K RTs but still you are better than this."

Meanwhile, ISRO continues to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, will next be seen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

