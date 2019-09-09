Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arshad Warsi Posts Rocket Balloon Video on Twitter, Says 'Had No Idea Pakistan Launched a Rocket'

Actor Arshad Warsi has shared a viral video on social media and compared it with Pakistan's efforts to launch a space mission.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arshad Warsi Posts Rocket Balloon Video on Twitter, Says 'Had No Idea Pakistan Launched a Rocket'
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...

India has made tremendous progress in the field of space science in recent times. Though its latest moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with its lander, Vikram, the plan got most of the steps right. However, there were many on Twitter who mocked India's efforts. Some of these handles belong to Pakistan.

Now, taking a jibe at the neighbouring country, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a viral video. In the video, few men can be seen firing up a rocket-shaped balloon painted in red and green. Sharing the video he wrote, "I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket."

Warsi is not the first one to share the video. It has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time.

While many lauded the actor for his sense of humour, others wanted him to act responsibly. A user wrote, "Don't show childish behaviour. You know very well that what will happen if you tried anything. So just motivate people for love." while another wrote, "You are a good comdeian don’t make fun of yourself."

Another Twitter user said, "come on Warsi saab, in Pakistan you have nice fan following & millions have watched Munna Bhai, Dhamaal for laughter & enjoyment. You are better than this. you might get 1K RTs but still you are better than this."

Meanwhile, ISRO continues to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, will next be seen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram