Arshad Warsi Posts Rocket Balloon Video on Twitter, Says 'Had No Idea Pakistan Launched a Rocket'
Actor Arshad Warsi has shared a viral video on social media and compared it with Pakistan's efforts to launch a space mission.
Image: Yogen Shah
India has made tremendous progress in the field of space science in recent times. Though its latest moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with its lander, Vikram, the plan got most of the steps right. However, there were many on Twitter who mocked India's efforts. Some of these handles belong to Pakistan.
Now, taking a jibe at the neighbouring country, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a viral video. In the video, few men can be seen firing up a rocket-shaped balloon painted in red and green. Sharing the video he wrote, "I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket."
Warsi is not the first one to share the video. It has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time.
I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket... pic.twitter.com/9PjiBhK3qO— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 9, 2019
While many lauded the actor for his sense of humour, others wanted him to act responsibly. A user wrote, "Don't show childish behaviour. You know very well that what will happen if you tried anything. So just motivate people for love." while another wrote, "You are a good comdeian don’t make fun of yourself."
Another Twitter user said, "come on Warsi saab, in Pakistan you have nice fan following & millions have watched Munna Bhai, Dhamaal for laughter & enjoyment. You are better than this. you might get 1K RTs but still you are better than this."
Meanwhile, ISRO continues to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.
Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.
On the work front, Arshad Warsi who was last seen in Total Dhamaal, will next be seen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Defines Monday Motivation As She Leg Presses 140 Kgs in Inspiring Video
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Remember The Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy' Shares Story Behind it