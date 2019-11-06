Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt to Come Together For a Comedy and It's Not Munnabhai 3

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, who were loved for their Munna-Circuit chemistry in the Munnabhai franchise, will be coming together once again for a new comedy movie. Arshad confirmed the same and talked about the movie's plot.

Talking to Bombay Times and giving details about the movie's location and other information, Arshad revealed, "Sanju and I will start working on a film next year. It's a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on floors by March-April next year. We'll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film."

Talking about the movie's plot, the actor further shared, "Sanju plays the role of a blind don. I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It's quite a fun script."

Arshad, who was last seen in the movie the movie Zila Ghaziabad, has won hearts in the role of Circuit. His camaraderie with Dutt has stayed with the audience from the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. They also delivered a successful sequel in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. There have been talks about a third part of the franchise, but nothing has been confirmed.

