Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt to Come Together For a Comedy and It's Not Munnabhai 3

Arshad Warsi has confirmed that he is teaming up with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming comedy where the latter will play a blind don and Arshad will play his eyes.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt to Come Together For a Comedy and It's Not Munnabhai 3
Arshad Warsi has confirmed that he is teaming up with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming comedy where the latter will play a blind don and Arshad will play his eyes.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, who were loved for their Munna-Circuit chemistry in the Munnabhai franchise, will be coming together once again for a new comedy movie. Arshad confirmed the same and talked about the movie's plot.

Talking to Bombay Times and giving details about the movie's location and other information, Arshad revealed, "Sanju and I will start working on a film next year. It's a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on floors by March-April next year. We'll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film."

Talking about the movie's plot, the actor further shared, "Sanju plays the role of a blind don. I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It's quite a fun script."

Arshad, who was last seen in the movie the movie Zila Ghaziabad, has won hearts in the role of Circuit. His camaraderie with Dutt has stayed with the audience from the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. They also delivered a successful sequel in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. There have been talks about a third part of the franchise, but nothing has been confirmed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram