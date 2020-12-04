Arshad Warsi Says He Doesn't Think Munnabhai 3 is Happening

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently broke the hearts of Munnabhai fans when he revealed that the third part in the installment might not happen. The actor said that director Rajkumar Hirani is currently busy with other projects.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Arshad said, “Nothing is happening. I think you should all go and go out to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Raju’s house and threaten them to start fast. I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so. Sad for all of us."

Arshad, who played Circuit in both Munnabhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munnabhai, said that he is in touch with Sanjay Dutt. Dutt had recently recovered from lung cancer. Arshad said that he called the Sadak actor in Dubai a few days ago. He added that Dutt even invited him to Dubai.

"He does that. Calls up, says ‘What are you doing bro, why don’t you come over, I am in Dubai. Do you need anything from here?’ We speak about how is he doing, his health, yeh, woh. He’s doing good,” he said.

On the work front, Arshad will be next seen in Durgamati, a horror film headlined by Bhumi Pednekar. The film is the remake of the Telugu film Bhaagmathie starring Anushka Shetty. The film will stream on Amazon Prime from December 11, 2020.