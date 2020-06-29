Arshad Warsi Says Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Pic Can 'Turn Any Man Gay,' Fans Loop Maria Goretti In

Shah Rukh Khan completed 28 years in Bollywood on Sunday. On this occasion, the superstar shared a dapper monochrome picture of himself, alongside elaborating on how he survived the film industry for 28 long years.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you." (sic)

Soon after, actor Arshad Warsi retweeted Shah Rukh’s post and heaped praise on the superstar’s dashing looks. He wrote, "this pic would make any man turn gay," followed by a smiley.

Some laughed off Arshad's tweet, while others jokingly notified his wife Maria Goretti about it by tagging her in the comments section. One user quipped, "control your fantasies." While another commented, “No @ArshadWarsi .... Don’t do this ...@mariagorettiz your attention required urgently.”

Check out Arshad's post here:

This pic would make any man turn gay 😜 https://t.co/vwKsB5jBjS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2020

The picture was clicked by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan. Entertaining the audience for nearly three decades now, the 54-year-old star made his debut in the film industry with the film Deewana released in the year 1992. His 28-year long career includes blockbusters like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chak De! India, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a flop at the box office and since then, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project.

There are reports and rumours that he will make a special appearance in Brahmastra. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

There are also rumours that Shah Rukh will likely to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next.