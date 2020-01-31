Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak

Arshad Warsi shared a meme on social media inspired by his 2003 film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' that essentially implies that one way to stop coronavirus from spreading is to beat up Chinese citizens and tourists.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:31 PM IST
Arshad Warsi's Twitter Account Hacked (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani

The coronavirus outbreak in China has become a matter of worry for nations across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

Wuhan, China is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus and the death toll in the country has on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

Read: Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus in India, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with Mask at Mumbai Airport

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is being criticised on social media for sharing a meme on the coronavirus outbreak, which many thought had racist undertones. Arshad shared a meme on ‘steps to follow to stop Coronavirus from spreading’. It refers to Arshad's hit film Munna Bhai MBBS, in which his character Circuit kidnaps a Chinese tourist to present his body for Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt. Many on Twitter did not seem to find the meme funny as it suggested that beating up Chinese people could help stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Many fans on social media even criticised Arshad for sharing the meme and suggested that he immediately delete it.

Check out the coronavirus meme shared by Arshad on Twitter below:

Fan reactions to the meme shared by Arshad follow:

Meanwhile, six persons, suspected of being affected by the novel coronavirus, have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML hospital in New Delhi and their tests reports are awaited, hospital sources said on Friday.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward in the state, the Union health ministry has said.

The ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China and the states bordering Nepal -- Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim -- have stepped up vigil.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

