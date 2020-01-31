Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak in China has become a matter of worry for nations across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

Wuhan, China is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus and the death toll in the country has on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is being criticised on social media for sharing a meme on the coronavirus outbreak, which many thought had racist undertones. Arshad shared a meme on ‘steps to follow to stop Coronavirus from spreading’. It refers to Arshad's hit film Munna Bhai MBBS, in which his character Circuit kidnaps a Chinese tourist to present his body for Munna, played by Sanjay Dutt. Many on Twitter did not seem to find the meme funny as it suggested that beating up Chinese people could help stop the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Many fans on social media even criticised Arshad for sharing the meme and suggested that he immediately delete it.

Check out the coronavirus meme shared by Arshad on Twitter below:

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

Fan reactions to the meme shared by Arshad follow:

This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd. — Shevly Paul (@nyctanthestris) January 31, 2020

Sorry ... don't joke on this plz — Just Asking (@EkBathBathao) January 31, 2020

Racist remark...pls dlt this one — Jyoti Prakash 🇮🇳 (@Jyotiprakash161) January 31, 2020

Meanwhile, six persons, suspected of being affected by the novel coronavirus, have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML hospital in New Delhi and their tests reports are awaited, hospital sources said on Friday.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward in the state, the Union health ministry has said.

The ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China and the states bordering Nepal -- Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim -- have stepped up vigil.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

