Arshad Warsi to Make His Digital Debut with Psychological Thriller Asur

Actor Arshad Warsi will be stepping into the digital world with the psychological thriller series Asur. Asur promises to take the audience on a journey of two opposing worlds -- forensic science on the one hand and the mysteries of Indian mythology on the other.

"The plot and storyline is so unique that it is definitely going to leave the audience on the edge of their seats at all times," said Arshad, before adding: "I cannot wait to see the reaction of the audience towards Asur."

The series also features Barun Sobti, who shared that shooting for the was demanding.

"It is the most demanding character I have portrayed in my career. Personally, I have always felt that content created in India lacks good writing, and writing in our show is the biggest hero. Everyone on this show was just doing their job and they did it to the best of their ability. Working with the amazing ensemble cast was an experience to cherish. I think, for Asur, the right people were hired for the right job," said Barun, of the show that went live on Voot Select on March 3.

Another thriller Marzi also went live on the new subscription-based streaming offering. It stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra, and showcases the quest of a distraught woman trying to prove that the man she is accusing of a crime is indeed guilty.

Talking about the show, Rajeev said: "As an artist, my intent has always been to give the best I can to my audiences. I try to pick up roles that help me increase my bandwidth as an actor. My role in ‘Marzi' should definitely add value to my resume. As an actor, it can be unnerving at times to enter a completely new space but the storyline of the show is so intriguing and topical that I just wanted to be a part of it."

Aahana added: "I loved the script of Marzi the minute I read it. The story is different, it is powerful and it is something that I have never done before. It's a brave, important conversation, and it must be spoken about. The digital era has brought so many opportunities for actors, and so many new stories and concepts to experiment with."

Along with a diverse catalogue, Voot Select will bring an array of select originals as well -- one every month. It was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the announcement of shows that delve into the mind of a serial killer, question gender stereotypes, bring to life the meaning of family, and debate on the delivery of the justice system.

Actors Saqib Saleem and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen in the series Crackdown, which is a high-octane action drama directed and produced by Apoorva Lakhia. It is currently under production.

Saqib says he always wanted to do an espionage show, adding: "When I read the material I knew I had to do this."

"The show is extremely gripping. I am confident that people would really enjoy watching it," he added.

Voot Select will also be home to two Bangla originals -- a comedy drama titled Kanya Kumari and a romantic comedy, Shock Ahlad, besides three Tamil originals -- the action thriller Don't Think, the psychological thriller Siraai and the adult comedy 18 Plus.

Follow @News18Movies for more