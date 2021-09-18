Arshad Warsi Undergoes Unbelievable Transformation for His Next Project

A couple of actors have gone through impressive body transformation in the last few months and the latest to join the list is Arshad Warsi. The Golmaal actor, on September 17, shared a collage featuring his new beefed-up body. In one picture, Arshad was seen in his lean physique while in another, he flexed his arms to show off his toned biceps. It was learned that the actor had undergone this transformation for his next project. In the caption, Arshad wrote, “Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project.”

Take a look at the impressive transformation –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

Fans lauded the actor for his new look and one of the users even said that his body is better than John Cena. The fan wrote, “Aisi body to John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir ji (Sir, even John Cena doesn’t have such a physique).” Earlier, Arshad had gained praise from fans and critics for his web series Asur. While many speculated that this new look was for Asur 2, a user wrote, “Lagta hai sir iss baar ASUR se direct hand to hand combat karenge (It appears that sir is going to fight ASUR in a direct hand-to-hand combat).”

Several fans stated that whether it’s a comic or a serious role, the actor nails all characters with much precision. His long-time friend and Dhammal co-actor Ashish Chowdhry also commented on the post.

Arshad has not revealed any detail on his upcoming project. Earlier this year, sharing a click with Akshay Kumar, Arshad had informed that he had wrapped up the shoot for Bachchan Pandey. The actor shared that Bachchan Pandey is going to be very close to his heart as he met some most talented and wonderful people. Apart from Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

