Arshad Warsi Wraps Up Total Dhamaal Shoot

ITS A WRAP FOR ME-Will miss the wonderful cast & crew of #TotalDhamaal. The sweetest director @Inder_Kumar_9 the most gorgeous @MadhuriDixit @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi @eshagupta2811 thank you for being so amazing — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2018

Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt!! It was a #TotalDhamaal working with you @ArshadWarsi truly! https://t.co/2b35BIe9bJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 5, 2018

Actor Arshad Warsi has finished shooting his part for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal.Arshadtweeted: "It's a wrap for me -- Will miss the wonderful cast and crew of Total Dhamaal. The sweetest director Inder Kumar, the most gorgeous Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta. Thank you for being so amazing."Arshad's co-star from the film Anil Kapoor tweeted to him that it was a total dhamaal working with the Jolly LLB actor."Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt! It was a Total Dhamaal working with you Arshad Warsi truly!" Anil wrote.Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. It is directed by Inder Kumar.Slated to release on, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.