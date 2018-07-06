English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arshad Warsi Wraps Up Total Dhamaal Shoot
Arshad Warsi has finished shooting his part for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal
Arshad Warsi with his new Ducati Monster 797. (Image: Ducati Infinity)
Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi has finished shooting his part for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal.
Arshad on Thursday tweeted: "It's a wrap for me -- Will miss the wonderful cast and crew of Total Dhamaal. The sweetest director Inder Kumar, the most gorgeous Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta. Thank you for being so amazing."
Arshad's co-star from the film Anil Kapoor tweeted to him that it was a total dhamaal working with the Jolly LLB actor.
"Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt! It was a Total Dhamaal working with you Arshad Warsi truly!" Anil wrote.
Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. It is directed by Inder Kumar.
Slated to release on December 7, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.
The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.
Also Watch
Arshad on Thursday tweeted: "It's a wrap for me -- Will miss the wonderful cast and crew of Total Dhamaal. The sweetest director Inder Kumar, the most gorgeous Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta. Thank you for being so amazing."
ITS A WRAP FOR ME-Will miss the wonderful cast & crew of #TotalDhamaal. The sweetest director @Inder_Kumar_9 the most gorgeous @MadhuriDixit @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi @eshagupta2811 thank you for being so amazing— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2018
Arshad's co-star from the film Anil Kapoor tweeted to him that it was a total dhamaal working with the Jolly LLB actor.
"Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt! It was a Total Dhamaal working with you Arshad Warsi truly!" Anil wrote.
Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt!! It was a #TotalDhamaal working with you @ArshadWarsi truly! https://t.co/2b35BIe9bJ— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 5, 2018
Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. It is directed by Inder Kumar.
Slated to release on December 7, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.
The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone Trailer is Bold, Brave and Unabashed; Watch It Here
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism