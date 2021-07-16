Arshi Khan Gets Mehndi Done for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Wedding, Watch Video

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and TVactress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. Ever since Rahul came out of Bigg Boss house, DisHul fans were waiting for this big day. Wherever the couple went, they were questioned about their marriage, and finally, they decided to get hitched in an intimate ceremony. In the last few days, the couple had garnered headlines after mesmerising pictures and videos of their haldi and mehndi ceremony surfaced online.

Earlier, the couple had revealed that they both want an intimate ceremony which will be attended by their families and close friends. Now, the singer has sent out invitations and he could not miss his Bigg Boss family. Along with best friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Arshi Khan has also received an invitation to the wedding.

While speaking to SpotBoyE, Arshi shared her excitement about the wedding and informed that her designers are working on her outfit. “I am giving my best to look the best as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai,” said Arshi.The news portal had also shared a video on their Instagram handle, which featured Arshi getting mehndi done on her hands.

Take a look -

Talking about the gift for the newlywed, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that according to her, the best gift would be ‘Sheru',their son. She further informed that there is another special gift which is a secret. Arshi revealed that she is also excited about the wedding because a lot of members of the Bigg Boss family will be attending it. “It will be like a reunion for us after a very long time,” she added.

Though people are extremely excited about the wedding, they are also keen on knowing the possible guest list.

Rahul had proposed Disha on national television during his stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here